Wendy Williams’ Rep Shuts Down Report Claiming She’s ‘In The Hospital'!

There’s an update on the Wendy Williams situation.

Despite the recent reports that the 58-year-old television personality was hospitalized twice in the past two weeks, her rep has come forward to shut down the claim! Publicist Shawn Zanotti told Page Six on Saturday:

“I can confirm that Wendy Williams is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York, as reported.”

As we previously reported, a source claimed to The Sun on Friday that Wendy was admitted to the hospital in New York last weekend. Although the former The Wendy Williams Show host was “released briefly,” she supposedly “went right back in” the following day. Another insider alleged to the outlet that Wendy’s family was “aware” of the hospitalization – but insisted she was not in rehab. However, it was believed doctors were fearing for the worse at the time:

“At one point they did not think she was going to come out the other side OK, or at all. The fact that she was able to record something to apologize for canceling her appearance at the Expo is a good sign that she’s on the mend now.”

Whoa. Thankfully, it turned out that Wendy – who has experienced a slew of health issues in recent years – wasn’t in a medical facility. Although it has now been confirmed she was hospitalized in the Big Apple, her whereabouts are now unclear, as her rep didn’t provide any more details beyond the statement.

It’s also unknown now why she needed to cancel her appearance at the Atlanta Women’s Expo this weekend. Earlier this week, the former radio DJ’s team announced that she wouldn’t be able to attend the event – but did not provide a reason at the time:

“We regretfully have to inform you that Wendy Williams would not be appearing at The Ultimate Women’s Expo in Atlanta on May 20th, 2023. It was with great consideration that we felt it was best for Wendy to join the Ultimate Women’s Expo at a later date. We look forward to releasing those details when they are confirmed.”

A rep also noted a video of Wendy “apologizing” would be played at the event on Saturday. So it remains a mystery why she backed out of the event last minute. Hopefully, she will share some insight into the decision during her apology video. But whatever the reason, we continue to wish her nothing but the best right now.

