Wendy Williams' Son Evicted From Luxury Apartment After Being Cut Off From Mom's Money

Wendy Williams‘ son has been evicted… again!

According to The US Sun on Tuesday, Kevin Hunter Jr. was served an eviction notice back in February after he was cut off from the daytime TV host’s funds. Of course, this was after the 59-year-old, who was known to always pay for her only son’s housing, was placed under a guardianship. The outlet revealed on February 26, directly after the Where Is Wendy Williams? doc premiered, the 23-year-old was hit with an eviction notice on his luxury apartment in Miami.

The legal docs from the time state:

“This is an action to evict the tenant from the premises.”

Apparently Kevin had failed to pay his February rent and racked up a $4,317.08 bill at the high rise complex. According to the lease agreement, his rent was $3,731 per month. He was served a three day notice on February 6 of his failure to pay, but by the end of the month he was served with the eviction. Oddly enough, though, by early March the landlord filed to dismiss the case — so we guess he got that all worked out!

This isn’t the first time Wendy’s son has been evicted in Florida — if you’ll recall, he was also kicked from his $2 million Miami apartment back in 2022 for failure to pay rent, as well. He’s also had other financial controversies surrounding his mother’s fortune…

[Image via Lifetime/YouTube]