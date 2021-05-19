Drew Barrymore Says She Was 'Gaslit' Into Working With Controversial Director Woody Allen!

Drew Barrymore is holding herself accountable… sort of!

The Hollywood legend invited Dylan Farrow on Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and got candid about working with Woody Allen in the past. The Golden Globe winner told the disgraced director’s adopted daughter, who accused him of sexual abuse when she was 7 years old, that she felt gaslit into it, explaining:

“I worked with Woody Allen. I did a film with him in 1996 called Everyone Says I Love You and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen.”

Barrymore starred alongside Allen, Goldie Hawn, Natasha Lyonne, Julia Roberts, Edward Norton, and Tim Roth in the 1996 movie, which was nominated for best motion picture – musical or comedy at the Golden Globes.

The 50 First Dates star went on to explain that becoming a mother made her reevaluate the controversial filmmaker, sharing:

“Then I had children. And it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told.”

Okay, props to Drew for coming to that realization — but saying she was “gaslit” into working with Woody? Does that make it seem like the Santa Clarita Diet star is trying to avoid taking responsibility? Or is it a legitimate reason?

We mean, even Kate Winslet — who famously defended working with Allen on the film Wonder Wheel — took explicit “responsibility” for choosing to work with the Midnight in Paris director after coming to her senses. She told Vanity Fair in 2020:

“What the f**k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f**king disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be f**king truthful about all of it?”

Of course, the passion in this response might have been to make up for Kate’s earlier, more defensive comments on the subject — but, hey, at least she fully owned up to it! For what it’s worth, Dylan thought Drew’s words were “incredibly brave.” Admitting she was trying to hold back tears, Mia Farrow’s daughter told the host:

“It is just so meaningful because it’s easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t work with him. He’s a jerk, he’s a monster.’ But I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to you to reconsider that.”

Well, if Drew’s regrets are enough for Dylan, we guess they’re enough for us, too!

What do U think about this response? Ch-ch-check out their interview (below) and sound off in the comments!

