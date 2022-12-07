Listen To This: In An Old Ghost Town!

We love that Weyes Blood has been making music for a very long time and that she’s 34 years old. We love that her sound has evolved over the years and she has entered our life at this point in her career.

Talent and perseverance pays off!!!

This new incarnation of her is giving us soft rock vibes.

And haunting is the best word to discribe Grapevine.

This is also very adjacent to old school country. There’s a Patsy Cline element to her voice.

Loving this all!

