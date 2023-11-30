Taylor Swift Was DONE With Joe Alwyn WAAAAY Before They Broke Up -- This New Timeline Changes Everything!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn‘s breakup may have come out of nowhere for fans, but it was actually a very long time coming!

News first broke about the pair’s split in April (after six years together), and just one month later, the 33-year-old released a gut-wrenching breakup song titled You’re Losing Me. It obviously seemed to be addressing the dramatic life change — and it was a real tear-jerker! Based on the lyrics and the timing of its release as a special addition to her album Midnights, it seemed like it had been written recently — which makes this new revelation SO shocking! It turns out she’s been sitting on this song for ages!

On Wednesday, as the song dropped on all platforms for the first time, the Anti-Hero artist’s long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff released a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the Love Story vocalist on the day she wrote the tune — and it’s sending Swifties into a frenzy because it proves the timeline of the breakup is nothing like we all imagined!

Alongside a picture of Taylor in a kitchen, Jack revealed in his Instagram Story:

“you’re losing me is out today. a very special track from the midnights sessions that’s finally steaming! written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after taylor ate these raisins”

Hold up…

She wrote this TWO YEARS before actually calling it off with the Conversations with Friends actor? Holy s**t!

This means she was penning the emotional song just weeks after Red (Taylor’s Version) came out and days before her birthday. Despite staying with the 32-year-old London Boy for so long afterward, they were clearly going through hell at the time since You’re Losing Me chronicles a dying relationship with lyrics like:

“I can’t find a pulse / My heart won’t start anymore / For you / ‘Cause you’re losin’ me / How long could we be a sad song / ‘Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best me’s, my endless empathy.”

Plus, she heartbreakingly hints that The Favourite alum didn’t want to marry her, adding:

“And I wouldn’t marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her.”

Oof. Those lyrics hit hard. But, of course, there’s always the possibility this song isn’t about Joe. Although it’s hard to ignore the timing of its release and these pointed comments about marriage! Hear the whole thing for yourself (below):

Reacting to the bombshell, fans took to X (Twitter), exclaiming:

“People say that girls emotionally breakup with their boyfriends long before they actually separate and this timeline makes sense to me tbh. You’re losing me is the realization that it’s awful but still with a tiny bit of hope that they would change” “learning that you’re losing me was written in 2021 has altered my brain chemistry” “Like while I was still learning the words to All Too Well (10 Minute Version) Taylor was writing that I refuse to believe it that’s actually absurd for the timeline of Midnights in my brain” “It’s so interesting to me that she wrote you’re losing me right after Red TV came out like this shifts EVERYTHING in the Taylor Swift multiverse timeline for me”

It is wild! And it just goes to prove how much love she had for Joe if she was willing to stay in the relationship despite seemingly feeling this way years ago! Thankfully, though, it seems like she made the right decision when they finally broke up because now she’s living her best life with Travis Kelce!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

