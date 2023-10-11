Ryan Seacrest Talks About Where He Stands With The KarJenner Fam After Their Move To Hulu!

Ryan Seacrest is spilling some tea about the Kardashian-Jenner family!

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera Tuesday, the 48-year-old host opened up about where he stands with the reality television stars after they ended their popular show Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! and moved to Hulu for The Kardashians. And unfortunately for Ryan, he seemingly did not reap any of the benefits from the KarJenner’s big change!

When asked about how involved he is in the streaming service’s series, the television personality – who had been a co-creator and producer of KUWTK – revealed he got axed when the original show ended in May 2021. Oof. And this meant he has very little involvement in The Kardashians and even only talks to the fam sometimes now:

“Now I don’t do much of anything. I talk to [the family] every once in a while. The show, when we put it on E!, was one phase of the series, and now it’s gone over to Hulu, and it’s in autopilot for me.”

Ouch. At least he made a good amount of money off the show, right? Well, it sadly doesn’t sound like this was the case either! Kelly grilled her former co-host about his paycheck, asking:

“But they have to pay you a fortune, am I right?”

To which he replied:

“No. No. No.”

Damn, really? You would think that as the co-creator and producer, he would have made bank, especially given how popular the show became!

