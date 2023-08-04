Whitney Port 'Had No Idea' She'd Lost So Much Weight: 'I'm Clearly Not Eating Enough'

Whitney Port is opening up more about her recent revelation she’s gotten too thin.

The Hills alum posted last week admitting she had been getting “a lot of comments about looking too thin” from fans. And she brushed them off — until husband Tim Rosenman sat her down and told her it isn’t just internet randos who are worried:

“At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing.”

She admitted that she “always” feels hungry but didn’t think she had a problem, pledging to do better in the future:

“My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality. Both are unacceptable and I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority.”

After a few days of reflection, she has more to say.

Speaking on Monday’s episode of her With Whit podcast about realizing she had a weight problem, she admitted:

“At first, I didn’t really want to address it. But in my head, I didn’t think it was as big of a deal as it actually was — and I still don’t really — but I do think that I’m clearly not eating enough and that how I look right now does not look healthy. It’s not how I want to look.”

It takes a lot to admit she doesn’t “look healthy.” She clearly didn’t see it before as she kept posting pics on social media showing off her bod. But the facts were not on her side. She admitted that “getting on the scale was definitely an eye opener”:

“I had no idea that I weighed as little as I did.”

She said now “there’s a lot of self-reflection going on” after her epiphany:

“I am aware of it and I think that’s the first step.”

What’s the next step? Adjusting her diet. She said she’s started to add some more high calorie foods like pizza and ice cream but that she wants to do it better than that — she wants to continue to eat “thoughtfully” and not just stuff her face:

“I want to put the right things in my body and I also want to work out in a way that will build muscle. So I’m on it, guys. Thank you for caring. Thank you for your love, for your support, for not saying something and then feeling comfortable saying something after I said something.”

Sounds like she’s on the right path now! But it also seems she might still be a little bit salty about those who said something before she was ready to hear it. If you check out her photo posts from the last couple months you can see a lot of comments from folks expressing concern over how thin she’s getting. Like on this post:

Here’s a sampling of what followers wrote:

“I hope she’s alright I’m worried about her” “This is slightly toxic” “Those elbows and knees look like they hurt” “Is no one else concerned?” “This is not ok” “I hope she is okay.”

Hopefully they won’t have to worry much longer. Like Whitney said, she’s aware she has a problem now, and that’s the first — and biggest — step forward.

[Image via Whitney Port/Instagram.]