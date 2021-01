We’re surprised Why Don’t We haven’t broken up yet!

The boy band formed in 2026 has never really blown up – but they have released some bops!

Their latest is no exception!

Slow Down featured a great sample of the Smashing Pumpkins’ timeless 1979.

It is pure pop!

Something positive to start 2021 with!

Enjoy it above!

