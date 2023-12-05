Kim Kardashian Called Out For SKKN Promo Photos -- Bad Photoshop Or 'Collapsed Nose'?!

Kim Kardashian’s latest promo post has a lot of fans talking… and not in a positive way!

On Monday, the 43-year-old television personality shared several pictures on Instagram to promote her skincare line SKKN. In the photos, Kim could be seen donning what appears to be a makeup-free look while showing off the skincare products. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Clearly, The Kardashian star’s complexion is glowing and flawless — no blemishes or red marks even in sight! And she suggested to fans on social media that her immaculate skin is due to her products. But they don’t seem to be buying what she’s trying to sell with these images! Why?

While Kim may look very natural in the promo images to some of her followers, others think there’s nothing natural about them at all! They called her out in the comments section for wearing makeup and editing the photos to make it seem like she wasn’t! Wha?? See some of the comments (below):

“Kim, we can see the makeup AND the editing” “The fact she had to use all this makeup for her skin shoot makes me highly doubt her skin care even works” “‘Natural’ look with so much makeup on” “the retouching is so good”

Others on Reddit expressed similar sentiments. Some insinuated Kim either heavily photoshopped the images — or got bad plastic surgery! They said:

“She is starting to have Kris’ Collapsed nose.” “The editing of her cheeks around the nose makes it look like her cheeks are going to swallow her nose.”

Oof…

It’s safe to say these followers won’t be purchasing SKKN from Kim anytime soon! What do YOU think about the campaign, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with the criticism? Let us know in the comments below!

