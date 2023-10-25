Sarah Jessica Parker Won't Get Botox -- Here’s Why!

Sarah Jessica Parker has no plans to get injectables – ever.

In an interview with The Telegraph on Monday, the 58-year-old actress opened up about aging – even though she’s tired of thinking and talking about it. Sarah called out the double standards in Hollywood, wondering why men aren’t asked about getting older as much as women:

“I am so confused by the fact that the majority of men my age are simply never asked about aging. We all wake up, have a million things going on, and just need to get on with our days — I just don’t understand the emphasis that is placed on the pondering of aging.”

SJP is comfortable with aging and embraces everything that comes with it, which is why she never will get injectables, including Botox. Although she’s tried skincare treatments such as an ultrasound skin-tightening treatment and glycolic peels, she refuses to get any major work done on her face:

“I can’t speak for other people, and I’m not opposed to anyone doing anything. It’s just not something I choose to do. Also, I’m an actor — I have to move my eyebrows. I’m meant to be sharing emotion and communicating with my face, which, for me, needs to move.”

Sarah also noted her husband, Matthew Broderick, wouldn’t be a big fan of Botox either:

“Also, my husband would be like, ‘Huh?’ This is just how I feel for me, and absolutely doesn’t mean the same applies for someone else. We are all different and I love that about women. People must choose to do what they want, and find a way that makes them feel better when they walk out of the door.”



[Image via MEGA/WENN]