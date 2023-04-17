You Can Barely See It -- But Here's A First Look At Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo In The Wicked Movie!

The very first look at the Wicked movie is here!! But only for those with stellar eyesight…

On Sunday, those behind the highly-anticipated film released two brand new photos featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in their starring roles as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively! Director Jon M. Chu hyped up the photos, saying:

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz.”

Ariana donned a stunning pink gown while she walked up a long wooden staircase. Meanwhile, Cynthia was seen holding a broomstick while wearing a black witch hat and matching dress, seemingly in some kind of attic. The photos were gorgeous, but they also received quite a bit of backlash for being way too dark!

Before we get into the controversy, ch-ch-check out the snapshots for yourself (below)!

You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz.

Um, who turned the brightness all the way down?! You can hardly make out any of the details! LOLz! One frustrated viewer teased:

Omg the WICKED photos are incredible

LMFAO!! Fans were upset to see the movie didn’t get much of a lighting budget. When one person complained it looked like “Wicked has been ‘Tim Burton-ised,’” Jon commented:

“Don’t worry, color is in my DNA… this is just the first tease. Plenty of time to show more… stay tuned”

When Roxane Gay also complained about how “infuriating” it was to see the movie was going to be so dark, the filmmaker insisted plenty more colors would be seen and he even shared an article with photos of the Oz set — which looks beautiful! See (below):

Don't worry we still have a year and half to show you our colors! Trust me, plenty of colors in Oz. 😉 we still have 70 days to shoot left.

Fingers crossed the musical will be properly lit for theaters! Reactions?! Do U think these photos are disappointingly dim or just the mood you were looking for? Let us know (below)!

