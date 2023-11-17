Will Smith Believes He’s The ‘Target Of A Smear Campaign’ Amid Rumors He Had Sex With Duane Martin

Will Smith ain’t happy about the latest rumors surrounding him.

As we all know, the Men In Black star’s former friend and assistant Brother Bilaal claimed on the Tasha K podcast that he once walked in on him and actor Duane Martin having sex. Suffice it to say, it’s probably been a pretty shocking couple days for Will… but he’s not going about to just let Bilaal get away with it.

On Thursday, a legal source told DailyMail.com that as Will continues to reel from the “unequivocally false” claims, he’s beginning to think that he’s the focus of a “smear campaign” — but for the moment is focusing on work and not ruling out legal action:

“Will is focused on his forthcoming movie and charitable projects but is considering all legal options as he suspects he is the target of a smear campaign. He’s exploring all legal options. Will believes the allegation is ludicrous and is hurt that a former friend would turn on him in this way.”

On Wednesday, Jada Pinkett Smith made it clear that they’re going to be suing, so this definitely checks out. As for the specific nature of the rumor, the Smith family is said to be “hurt” but not surprised, as speculation over Will’s sexuality has permeated for decades, according to a second source:

“These rumors are nothing new to Will and Jada. What is new is that his friend for 40 years is saying this. Jada is fazed by Bilaal’s statements because of his credibility and closeness to Will. The kids are obviously hurt by this but nothing that comes out about their parents surprises them anymore.”

Yeah, after everything that came out of Jada’s memoir, we’re not surprised to hear that…

[Images via Apple TV/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]