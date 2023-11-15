Hear Jada Pinkett Smith's HEATED Response To THOSE Will Smith & Duane Martin Claims!

Jada Pinkett Smith won’t let anyone mess with her man!

TMZ photographers caught up with the Red Table Talk host leaving iHeartRadio in New York City on Wednesday morning, and, of course, they HAD to get her take on the wild claims from a former assistant — who said they saw Will Smith having sex with Duane Martin. While she was clearly in a rush and couldn’t even wait to interact with some fans, Jada made sure to tell the cameras when asked about the shocking rumor:

“We suin’!”

Oof!

She’s mad!

As we’ve covered, this all stems from a heated podcast interview on Unwine with Tasha K. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum’s former assistant and so-called friend, Brother Bilaal, claimed he walked in on the actors having “anal sex” back in the day. These rumors have plagued the men for years now, even though they’ve been previously denied. In response to the shocking bombshell, the Oscar winner’s rep told TMZ on Tuesday night:

“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

Innerestingly, another source then told the outlet Will really is considering taking legal action, so it would seem like Jada was not just making a joke! Bilaal better lawyer up!

It’s also worth pointing out how united Will and Jada seem considering in her new book, Worthy, she announced they’ve been secretly broken up for years. Regardless of the unusual split, she has continued to stand by his side publicly amid a series of controversies, this now included!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

