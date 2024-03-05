Willow Smith Goes Topless To Promote Return To Music!

Willow Smith is ushering in a new era!

On Monday, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s daughter dropped a sultry, shirtless pic on her social media accounts to promote her upcoming single, Symptom of Life. In the black and white photo, she sports low rise jeans, an intricate updo, and — notably — a bare chest… But she maintained her modesty by wrapping herself in a hug, shielding her private bits from view. She captioned the post, which she shared on both X (Twitter) and Instagram:

“my new single <symptom of life> comes out next week on 3/12 !! pre-save it now !! link in bio”

Related: Fans DRAG Rihanna For ‘Lazy’ Performance At Indian Billionaire’s Wedding!

See (below):

She also tagged talented photographer Salomé Gomis-Trezise in her caption.

This comes three days after the 23-year-old teased the song in an IG video, in which she sat in a chair with the same look — but also sported a white tank that time. She wrote:

“y’all are not ready <>”

We guess we weren’t??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Are you ready for new Willow music? For her not-a-kid-anymore era? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]