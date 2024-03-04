Fans DRAG Rihanna For ‘Lazy’ Performance At Indian Billionaire’s Wedding! Ouch!

Rihanna is back on stage… but fans aren’t exactly amazed by her performance!

Over the weekend, you may have seen videos circulating on social media of the Fenty Beauty founder performing some of her most beloved songs. That’s because she was hired by Indian billionaire Anant Ambani to perform at his wedding weekend celebration with Radhika Merchant Jamnagar for what DailyMail.com reported to be a whopping $6.3 million payday… But was the show worth it??

In several videos floating around X (Twitter), the 36-year-old can be seen singing and busting a move (or trying to?), but fans aren’t sold. You can see some (below):

Rihanna performing "Bitch Better Have My Money" in India tonight. pic.twitter.com/umiLSuk2ml — FentyStats (@FentyStats) March 2, 2024

Rihanna performed 17 of her songs at a pre-wedding party for the billionaire Ambani family in India. Seventeen songs is a lot for a private gig! I’m guessing a minimum $7 million dollar fee for this…probably closer to $10-$12 million. pic.twitter.com/GLIVbsKpJU — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 2, 2024

Rihanna performs in India during the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, the son of the richest man in Asia. pic.twitter.com/eIc1hcA2DU — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 4, 2024

Comparing the show to her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance — when she was pregnant — social media users said things like:

“Worse than the Super Bowl” she got that coin and said f**k y’all ima do what I can ” “she’s a scammer ” “Pls she don’t even remember what performing is like she forgot she was a singer” “like did she even want to be there” “She’s almost reenacting her Super Bowl performance”

However, other fans defended her… Sort of:

“Rihanna has always performed like this. Not at the start of her career but quickly after. She performed in front of all their biggest stars & is giving low energy & singing here & there.” “Rihanna always been dry and lackluster idk why ppl are surprised ” “I’ve always said she’s an incredibly lazy performer….. she never took the time to improve her performances” “People acting like Rihanna hasn’t always performed like this… I LOVE Rihanna but I always tell people her concerts have been some of the most boring I’ve been to” “Rent was due. She didn’t care.”

LOLz!

