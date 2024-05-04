Wisconsin Teacher Caught 'Making Out' With 11-Year-Old Student Before Her Wedding!

A Wisconsin teacher has been arrested and charged with first-degree child sexual assault after being caught with one of her students.

According to charging documents obtained by CBS News Minnesota, police were called to River Crest Elementary School on Wednesday about “inappropriate conduct between a current teacher and a 5th grade student.” When officers arrived at the scene, they were given screenshots of multiple text exchanges between an 11-year-old boy and 24-year-old Madison Bergmann, talking about several encounters they had inside the classroom during lunch or after school. As for how anyone found out about the texts? Earlier this week, his mom caught him talking to the teacher and took away his phone. While searching through it, that is when she found the disturbing messages between them.

KARE 11 reported the texts included Bergmann discussing how much she liked him touching her and the pair “making out.” What the f**k!?!! Per the charging documents, the child later told investigators he and Bergmann texted “almost daily.” And that’s not all. While searching her bag, police also found a folder with the victim’s name on it containing multiple handwritten notes about how much the two kissed each other. The victim then told cops he and Bergmann would write to each other throughout the day. One of the letters Bergmann allegedly wrote read:

“One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can’t imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop.”

It is unknown how long the abuse was going on. However, the victim told police he got her phone number when he went skiing with her and his mom at the Afton Alps over winter break. Bergmann claimed she only had his number in case they got separated at the park. When officers asked her about the text messages with the child, she immediately invoked her right to an attorney.

So about that winter break situation…

She became engaged to her longtime boyfriend during that time, according to social media. And Bergmann was arrested — three months before she was supposed to get married in July! We can assume the wedding is off now!

At this time, Bergmann was released on a $25,000 signature bond. The Hudson School District revealed on the day of her arrest that she was placed on administrative leave and barred from contacting any district students, parents, or staff:

“Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us. We understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to providing the necessary support for any child who may be impacted. We kindly request the school community to respect the privacy of Hudson students and their families and refrain from spreading rumors or speculation.”

What a horrific situation. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via St. Croix County Jail]