Woman Raped On Philadelphia Commuter Train As Fellow Passengers Stand By And Do NOTHING

A woman was allegedly raped on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia this week — while other passengers on the train reportedly “didn’t lift a finger to help, or even dial 9-1-1.”

According to Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department outside Philly, the attack allegedly occurred around 10:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday night. It was captured on surveillance video, and the alleged perpetrator was eventually arrested, but the circumstances are absolutely sickening…

Disgusted that the surveillance showed multiple witnesses standing on the train where the alleged rape occurred, and yet seeing nobody step forward to stop it or try to help the victim, Bernhardt was clearly very frustrated. Speaking to CBS 3 about the horrifying incident, the police chief said (below):

“Were they watching? I don’t know. Again, we’re still going through the video but there was a lot of people, in my opinion, that should’ve intervened. Somebody should’ve done something. It speaks to where we are in society; I mean, who would allow something like that to take place? So it’s troubling.”

The attack may not have ever been reported to the police had it not been for an alert Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority employee who called 9-1-1 to report that “something wasn’t right” with a woman aboard the train. SEPTA police officers sprung into action, and were waiting in the depot at the next stop, where they were able to “apprehend the suspect in the act,” according to NBC 10 News.

They arrested 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy (pictured in mugshot, inset), who is believed to be homeless, and charged him with rape, aggravated indecent assault, and other related counts. According to Bernhardt, Ngoy “is known” to both SEPTA Police and the Upper Darby department; he is now being held behind bard in lieu of $180,000 bail.

SEPTA released their own official statement about the alleged incident, too, admonishing those on the train for not doing more to assist the woman in need:

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 9-1-1.”

Besides, as you can see in the inset photo (above), there’s literally a button on every train car where people can contact the police directly to report an emergency. And nobody watching thought to use it?! WTF?? According to Bernhardt, the victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated for injuries sustained in the attack. She did not known her attacker, but the police chief said she was able to provide officers with “a lot of information.” He added:

“She’s an unbelievably strong woman… she’s on the mend. Hopefully she will get through this.”

Here’s more on the incident and the lack of witness assistance from Fox 29 Philadelphia (below):

We’re shocked by the callous indifference of those apparent witnesses in this ugly incident.

Still, at this point, all we can do is hope and pray that the woman involved makes a full recovery — physically and mentally — and can one day get on with her life again.

