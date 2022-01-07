Two Women Zip-Tied During Robbery While House-Sitting Influencer’s Mansion -- Here's The Clever Way They Got Help

Two women were house-sitting for their influencer boss when the home was the target of a scary AF robbery.

The incident took place in Sherman Oaks (a suburban neighborhood in Los Angeles, California) around 2 a.m. on Thursday. The unnamed women were staying in a multimillion-dollar home in the hills, owned by their employer, a social media star whose identity has not been revealed. The homeowner was away with her toddler son, whom she shares with a famous music producer who has worked with Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, and Justin Timberlake.

Related: Blind Woman Reported Husband Missing — Police Found He’d Been Shot Dead In Their Home

The victims were sound asleep when three armed men in masks broke into the home and held them at gunpoint. According to FOX 11, the men had a rifle and handgun with them. The girls’ wrists were zip-tied and they were bound to the floor while the criminals robbed the home. It remains unclear what the men took, except authorities do know the house-sitters’ phones were stolen in the process.

Once the men left the property, the women made it outside but found themselves too terrified to “scream” for help. With no landline in the house, they resorted to the Ring security camera, which they rang so many times, it alerted the homeowner who was thousands of miles away. She was able to speak with the house-sitters about the incident and contact the Los Angeles Police Department from New York. You can see a photo of that Ring conversation (below).

Wow. Thank goodness for technology!

Related: Confirmed! Brian Laundrie’s Parents ARE Fighting To Get Mysterious Notebook Back!

Authorities say there was no sign of forced entry at the home, leading them to believe the men might have had someone pick the front door lock. According to the homeowner, a “shadowy figure” was seen in the surveillance footage putting “tape” over the camera in hopes of keeping the suspects’ identities a secret. Descriptions of the suspects have not been released at this time, and it’s unclear if the police have any leads. That said, because of the long and windy road to access the residence, cops believe this was a targeted attack. The investigation is ongoing.

Sadly, this is just one of many home invasions that have occurred in the area lately. In November, Think Like A Man actor Terrence J escaped a robbery at his house. A month earlier, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley begged for her life while held at gunpoint in a separate break-in. So, so scary!

We’re so glad nobody was seriously injured in this home invasion. What a terrifying thing to endure while house-sitting!

[Image via FOX 11 Los Angeles/YouTube]