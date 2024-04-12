Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Throwing Secret 'VIP' Coachella Party With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are said to be throwing a super exclusive Coachella afterparty — and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are on the guest list!

The desert music fest is one huge bash, of course, but afterparties are always the talk of the valley! With famous gigs like Neon Carnival and TAO Group Hospitality’s Desert Nights, tons of attendees of the music fest spend their days in the sun and their nights chilling at these highly-publicized events. Selly G’s beau has different plans this year though…

Related: Travis Shows Off ADORBZ Nod To Taylor At New Heights Live Event!

The record producer is said to be set on having a secret VIPs only party, according to what sources dished to The US Sun on Thursday. Obviously it’s expected his girlfriend will attend — we’d be shocked if she didn’t! — as well as her bestie Tay! Oh, and a plus one of course:

“Benny’s party is the talk of the Hollywood scene at the minute as it’s rumored Selena, Taylor, and Travis could join.”

Exciting!!

As we previously reported, the Kansas City Chiefs player and his lady are set to support Lana Del Rey during her Friday set. The celebration isn’t stopping on Friday night, though, with sources saying the couple might keep partying throughout the weekend:

“Likely, they will all go and see Lana Del Rey’s set on Friday night, she is obviously in their inner circle, and then party on Saturday, too.”

Benny’s uber-exclusive party is said to be happening at a house rather than a venue, so only his closest of friends and elite guests can get in:

“The house is a smaller venue than where the other parties are hosted and is located behind custom entry gates and fully fenced off, which will be handy if crashers try to get in. There will be heavy security and the guest list is extremely tight.”

Wow! There were no expenses spared for either of the couples this weekend! We’ve already heard where Tay and Trav are reported to be spending the weekend. They’ve picked out a luxe spot called The Madison Club in La Quinta, apparently for the privacy. So a “secret” VIP party instead of one of the bigger ones? Sounds like it’s right up their alley!

Sounds like there may be a Belena and Tayvis double date in the near future! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram/Isabella Marley/Cincinnati Athletics/MEGA/WENN]