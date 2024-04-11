Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Remembers Late Son Garrison On What Would’ve Been His 26th Birthday: ‘Missing You Terribly’

Janelle Brown is mourning her son on a special day.

On Wednesday, the Sister Wives star had one thing on her mind: her late son Garrison. The mother of six took to Instagram to pay tribute to him on what should’ve been his 26th birthday. She shared a photo and video montage of the late reality star from birthdays in the past. That included blowing out candles, holding up presents, and even a major throwback from Garrison’s childhood. She candidly wrote:

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore.”

Garrison sadly died of suicide in his Arizona home early last month.

The grieving mother noted that she and her brood honored him in a special way on his day:

“We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place ).”

Janelle heartbreakingly signed off:

“I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”

Ugh, our hearts are so shattered for her.

Garrison’s older brother Hunter shared the post to his Instagram Story, as well. Our hearts continue to be with the Browns! Happy heavenly birthday, Garrison.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

