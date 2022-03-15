Rapper Young Dolph Autopsy Reveals He Was Shot 22 TIMES During Fatal Attack!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center has released the autopsy report for Young Dolph, who was killed in a shooting at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis on November 17. The results are truly harrowing.

According to the report, the rapper, born Adolph Thorton Jr., suffered 22 gunshot wounds! The document did state, however, that the wounds were counted based on each time a bullet entered and exited his body, so the exact amount of gunshots he sustained remains a bit unclear. Either way, the least amount of shots he suffered would have been 11.

These wounds were scattered all across the musician’s body, specifically piercing his forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist, and right shoulder. F**k.

As we’ve been reporting, Dolph was the victim of a targeted attack last year outside of a local bakery. He was just 36 and a father of two. According to Fox13 Memphis at the time, he was a regular at the establishment. He loved picking up cookies for his mom.

Footage released by TMZ (see here) showed him filling up his gas tank down the street before making his way to Makeda’s to grab some treats. Two suspects then approached, one with a pistol and the other a Draco AK-47. They sped off in a car after the attack.

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, and Cornelius Smith have been charged in connection to the crime, including for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder (for shooting at Young Dolph’s brother who was with him at the time), being a felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of over $10,000, according to Action News 5.

There is also a warrant out for Shundale Barnett‘s arrest for his alleged involvement in the murder. Similarly, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor have been named as persons of interest. Devin appeared for a hearing in late February; his bail was set at $100,000. You can hear more on that court appearance (below):

Back in late November, police were able to track down a white Mercedes-Benz that is believed to be connected to the crime. It was towed out of a driveway in the Orange Mound area of South Memphis.

The Mercedes Benz that was used in Young Dolph murder was found in Orange Mound area of Memphis Tn (South Memphis) pic.twitter.com/0XjnHSdiv2 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 20, 2021

The car certainly looks very similar to the one captured in photos shared by police:

Please see the attached photos of the suspects and suspect vehicle from the 2370 Airways Boulevard murder. Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/LzYLPJLlOc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021

The suspected getaway car is also believed to be connected to a murder that took place in Covington. It was allegedly stolen in Memphis, according to a report from journalist Jeni DiPrizio. It has been taken in as evidence in the case, but additional information on any findings has not been released to the public at this time.

Legal proceedings remain ongoing in this case. We’re thinking of Dolph’s family and friends in this difficult time. Anyone who wishes to give back to the business can donate to the company via their GoFundMe page HERE.

