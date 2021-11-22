Young Dolph Murder: Shooters' Getaway Car Allegedly Located -- And Linked To Another Killing

Police in Memphis believe they have found the getaway car involved in the murder of rapper Young Dolph late last week.

According to local reports, the vehicle believed to be involved in the tragic shooting was found in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis on Saturday, parked in the driveway of a home.

Jeremy Pierre, a reporter with FOX 13, first reported news of the discovery, noting that law enforcement officials believe they have tracked down the right car:

Memphis Police have located the white Mercedes Benz involved in Young Dolph’s murder in the 1100 block of Bradley over in South Memphis. pic.twitter.com/tLkYiuVGih — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 20, 2021

As you may recall, the screenshot Pierre used in that report is the same as one shared in a Memphis Police Department tweet about the murder from several days earlier:

Please see the attached photos of the suspects and suspect vehicle from the 2370 Airways Boulevard murder. Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/LzYLPJLlOc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021

Now, new photos and videos are surfacing that show the car police discovered on Saturday — and it looks very similar to the one in those screenshots.

Twitter users are sharing clips showing a white, 2-door Mercedes Benz that appears to be identical to the suspect car as it is being towed out of the driveway of a residential home:

The Mercedes Benz that was used in Young Dolph murder was found in Orange Mound area of Memphis Tn (South Memphis) pic.twitter.com/0XjnHSdiv2 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 20, 2021

Another angle of the car they took into evidence and that is believed to be the getaway car for the killers of Young Dolph pic.twitter.com/smF293TqAB — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 21, 2021

It hasn’t yet been confirmed if it is the exact same car involved in last week’s shooting, but obviously the similarities are significant.

Per TMZ, the car was found less than three miles from Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, where the shooting took place last week.

In another stunning development, on Monday morning, another reporter confirmed that police in the city of Covington believe that very same white Mercedes-Benz was used in a murder in that city recently.

The car was allegedly stolen in Memphis “about a month ago,” according to that report:

Just interviewed Covington PD who confirmed the white car used in the Young Dolph murder is believed to be the same car used in a murder in that city. Covington PD says the car was stolen in Memphis about a month ago and the Tipton Co shooting was a gang retaliation shooting — Jeni DiPrizio (@JeniDiprizioTV) November 22, 2021

Whoa.

Here’s more on the ongoing investigation:

So scary.

If that Covington case truly is linked to the same car, too, it would seem there are some really brazen shooters out there…

The entire city of Memphis has been rocked by Young Dolph’s slaying. If you would like to donate to the cookie shop where he was shot, you can find their GoFundMe page HERE.

