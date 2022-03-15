Billion Dollar Banking Heir Killed By Boat Propeller After Diving In Water To Save His Fiancée

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The son of a billionaire banker suffered a horrible, violent death during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée — and was torn up by the boat’s propeller.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, poor Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez and his bride-to-be, Andrea Montero, were on a boat with four other people on Saturday for a tournament hosted by the Ocean Reef Club gated community.

When the vessel was about six miles off the shore of Key Largo, Andrea was suddenly knocked into the water by the ship’s captain when he stumbled while trying to help a boy with a fishing rod. Without a second thought, the 31-year-old banking heir dove in to rescue her. Tragically, he was pulled into the wake of the 60-foot boat’s motor and killed. Andrea, who was set to tie the knot with Juan in November, was safely pulled from the water and survived.

Related: Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Dead At 37 Following Stomach Cancer Battle

Alviarez’s family confirmed the devastating news on Tuesday morning, saying in a statement:

“His family asks for privacy and respect from the press during this very difficult time as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

Juan was the son of Juan Carlos Escotet, the founder of Venezuelan bank Banesco whose net worth is reported to be $3.5 billion, per Forbes. The 62-year-old grew up as one of eight children of Spanish immigrants in Venezuela; he started working full time as a messenger for Banco Union at 17 years old, while he was studying economics at night.

He told the magazine Mercado de Republica Dominicana:

“Banking doesn’t run in my family. What runs in my family is a lot of education and a lot of perseverance.”

Escotet’s passion for banking was passed down to his sons. After graduating from the University of Miami, Juan was a member of the board of directors of Banesco USA, the American division headquartered in Miami, according to the company’s website, which lists him as having “vast experience in real estate development in the Miami area.”

In his personal time, Juan was a big fan of competitive fishing, as seen in an Instagram page that documented his hobby. In one photo posted in January 2021 (below), he’s seen alongside his fiancée and other pals aboard a boat named Otoro.

The caption read:

“Despite the slow fishing this weekend, we had a great time in the #reefcup as always. Still managed to catch two on Friday and one on Saturday. Came in 6th out of 51 boats and second place on Friday’s daily.”

Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones at this devastating time.

[Image via Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez/YouTube]