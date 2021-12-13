Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Slams 'Miserable' Instagram Troll With Epic Response!

Can’t let the trolls get you down, Chrishell Stause!

The Selling Sunset star isn’t feeling the bullying coming from one particularly nasty fan on Instagram, and so the reality TV star decided to call her out publicly, and show to other people that it’s probably not a great idea to go after celebs like this.

Related: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Reveals She Had A Stillbirth At 38 Weeks

On Saturday, the Dancing With The Stars alum took to IG to show a nasty message she’d received from an online troll.

In the original unfortunate comment, the (non) fan wrote that Chrishell “couldn’t accomplish anything without a man,” referring to the reality TV star’s unexpected relationship with Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim, who is also her co-star (and boss) on Selling Sunset.

As part of the comment, the nasty social media user called Chrishell a “two-faced b**ch” and wrote in part (below):

“The only reason why you’re getting listings and selling them is bc of Jason. You’re such a fake and I hope you own up to your s**t and stop holding grudges you miserable b**ch.”

Holy s**t!

Who talks like that, even if it’s just online?! Take a chill pill, seriously. It’s only reality TV! LOLz!

Taking the comment as well as she possibly could, Chrishell responded with this comment (below):

“It would seem I am not the miserable one here… When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone.”

Amen!

Of course, that idea of an “office favorite” was a recurring storyline early on in Selling Sunset, with co-star Mary Fitzgerald having previously dated Jason herself, leading to some of the other women in the office questioning whether she wasn’t the favorite one and getting all the best listings.

Not only did she try to steer the fan away from that idea, Chrishell brimmed with positivity by ending her response like this (below):

“But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!”

Have a great day, indeed!

Chrishell is no stranger to drama, nor in handling that drama — her ongoing very public feud with co-star Christine Quinn is obviously a testament to that.

Related: Christine Quinn Slams ‘Lion’s Den’ Of Women Going Up Against Her On The Show!

But to watch her diffuse things so quickly like this (and get such a favorable public reaction from the rest of her fans) is quite the thing!

What do U make of this controversy, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about things down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]