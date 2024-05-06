Got A Tip?

Zendaya

Zendaya Stuns In Edgy Vintage Gown At Met Gala 2024!

Zendaya met gala red carpet 2024

Zendaya has arrived to the Met Gala!

The Euphoria star, who is one of the co-chairs for this year’s event, arrived in a stunning blue and green vintage gown with grape and vine-like details, a head piece, and perfectly edgy makeup. Look (below)!

What a vibe!

The Challengers actress is wearing  a period gown from Maison Margiela. A very unique take on the “The Garden of Time” theme!

Reactions?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/ WENN]

May 06, 2024 15:02pm PDT

