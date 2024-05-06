Zendaya Stuns In Edgy Vintage Gown At Met Gala 2024!

Zendaya has arrived to the Met Gala!
The Euphoria star, who is one of the co-chairs for this year’s event, arrived in a stunning blue and green vintage gown with grape and vine-like details, a head piece, and perfectly edgy makeup. Look (below)!
Zendaya poses for photos at the #MetGala. https://t.co/FR0OcMyxBQ pic.twitter.com/673pg9s62u
— Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2024
Zendaya poses for photos on the carpet at the #MetGala. https://t.co/FR0OcMyxBQ pic.twitter.com/ju72rR4kQr
— Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2024
What a vibe!
The Challengers actress is wearing a period gown from Maison Margiela. A very unique take on the “The Garden of Time” theme!
Reactions?! Share ’em (below)!
[Image via MEGA/ WENN]
Related PostsCLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 06, 2024 15:02pm PDT