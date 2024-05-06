Zendaya Stuns In Edgy Vintage Gown At Met Gala 2024!

Zendaya has arrived to the Met Gala!

The Euphoria star, who is one of the co-chairs for this year’s event, arrived in a stunning blue and green vintage gown with grape and vine-like details, a head piece, and perfectly edgy makeup. Look (below)!

What a vibe!

The Challengers actress is wearing a period gown from Maison Margiela. A very unique take on the “The Garden of Time” theme!

Reactions?!

