Zendaya Chopped Her Bangs In BOLD New Look For Paris Fashion Week!

Zendaya is proving she looks amazing in ANY hair style!

It’s no secret the 27-year-old knows how to serve looks, but she really ate and left no crumbs at Paris Fashion Week!! On Monday, the Euphoria star turned up in Paris for Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show at the Place Vendôme — and she looked absolutely STUNNING!

She sported a monochromatic black ensemble that featured a high neck and a satin skirt which extended out into an elegant train, showing us goth is IN. The Challengers star also kept the all-black theme going with matching black high heels — but perhaps her most dramatic accessory of all were her chopped bangs!

The Dune: Part Two star debuted a sleek look with ultra-short bangs straight across her forehead as the rest of her silky tresses fell perfectly behind her shoulders. See (below):

Zendaya stepped out in a new look to engage in the haute fantasy of Schiaparelli’s world at their kick-off show to the couture spring 2024 season. See all the details on her look: https://t.co/CLlWBLYGn5 pic.twitter.com/pUDKHwZLFM — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 22, 2024

WOW! Just look at the way those locks flow in the wind! And with the bangs? Total vampire chic!

Absolutely STUNNING!!!

Accompanying her at the fashion show was her longtime stylist Law Roach and her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer, who looked fabulous in an intricate gold neck piece and black minidress of her own.

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer reunite at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/KfiE4J26Hx — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 22, 2024

What do YOU think of Zendaya’s new bangs, Perezcious readers? What do you think Tom Holland said?! Sound OFF in the comments down below!

