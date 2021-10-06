Zodiac Killer Identified?! See The Shocking New Evidence!

It may have taken over half a century, but a team of specialists known as The Case Breakers claim they’ve finally identified the infamous Zodiac killer!

According to reports, The Case Breakers — a team of over 40 former law enforcement investigators, journalists, and military intelligence officers who have taken on unsolved mysteries like the D.B. Cooper hijacking heist — say they have unmasked one of America’s most prolific serial murderers, who terrorized communities in the San Francisco area in the late 1960s and taunted authorities with unsolvable riddles.

In the years since the fist murder, several potential suspects have been investigated — from Arthur Leigh Allen to even Senator Ted Cruz — but none of the suspects were identified as the killer. Now, however, The Case Breakers are confident they have solved the unsolvable mystery, claiming that the Zodiac killer is none other than… Gary Francis Poste.

Unfortunately, the discovery was made a few years too late, as Poste died in 2018 without ever being caught by police.

The team said they made the discovery after years of combing through new forensic evidence and photos from Poste’s darkroom. Apparently, one of the images features scars on Poste’s forehead that match scars on a sketch of the Zodiac killer.

But maybe the biggest clue came from deciphering letters sent by the Zodiac that ultimately revealed Poste as the killer. Jen Bucholtz, a former Army counterintelligence agent who works on cold cases, said an alternate message in one note was revealed after the letters of Poste’s full name were removed from it.

She explained to Fox News:

“So you’ve got to know Gary’s full name in order to decipher these anagrams. I just don’t think there’s any other way anybody would have figured it out.”

That also means there’s basically no chance it’s someone else, right? Anyone else would just be using random letters or a stranger’s name in their code. It only makes sense if it was him!

In addition to the five slayings previously attributed to the Zodiac, the Case Breakers also believe Poste committed at least one murder that wasn’t previously linked to him. The team claims Poste killed Cheri Jo Bates on October 31, 1966, in the SoCal city of Riverside — hundreds of miles away from the Bay area. Bates was just 18 years old when she was found dead in an alleyway on the Riverside City College campus after her father called police to report her missing.

The Case Breakers said they’ve tried to get investigators to compare Bates’ DNA to that of Poste to confirm she was the Zodiac’s sixth victim but were apparently unsuccessful.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm the identity of the Zodiac, but it sounds like this case is inches away from finally being closed for good. Pretty crazy, huh??

[Image via San Francisco Chronicle]