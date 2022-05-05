10,000 Proms: Johnny Depp, Met Gala, Meghan Markle, Margaret Cho! | The Perez Hilton Podcast - WATCH Here!

The Kardashians invade the Met Gala! Is this a sign that it may be over???? Will Cardi B‘s latest meltdown send her into retirement? There seems to be a clear winner in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard case. Did Jason Sudeikis purposely intend to embarrass his ex, Olivia Wilde? Margaret Cho joins Perez for a chat. And MORE! Watch!
May 05, 2022 09:00am PDT