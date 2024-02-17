16-Year-Old Taylor Swift Fan Killed In Car Crash While Heading To Eras Tour Show In Melbourne

This is heartbreaking. A 16-year-old was killed in a car accident while on the way to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Australia.

According to 9News, Mieka Pokarier, her 10-year-old sister Freya Pokarier, and her mother were driving in an SUV from the Gold Coast to the pop star’s concert in Melbourne on Thursday when they suddenly crashed head-on with a semi-trailer. The three family members were injured in the car accident. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash to provide medical treatment. Sadly, Mieka succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Per The Weekend Australian, Frey was taken to Sydney’s Westmead Hospital in critical condition and placed in an induced coma. Their mom was transported to Dubbo Hospital with minor injuries. She is in stable condition at this time. As for the truck driver, he also was taken to Dubbo Hospital in stable condition. For more details on the accident, watch (below):

A 16-year-old fan on her way to a Taylor Swift concert has been killed, and her 10-year-old sister critically injured in shocking road crash. Their car collided with a semi trailer near Dubbo on Thursday night. #9News @MassiliaAili pic.twitter.com/KdfLiWNEoX — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 17, 2024

Since the news of their death broke, Mieka’s father, Peter Pokarier, expressed his grief in a statement on Facebook. He wrote:

“My family and what I live for … I’m devastated !!!!”

Her godmother, Karleigh Fox, further shared on a GoFundMe page that the family had been looking forward to attending Taylor’s concerts in Melbourne and Sydney before the tragedy happened. She said:

“Last night one of my dearest friends was driving from the Gold Coast to Melbourne with two of her children (my god children) when they were involved in a front on collision with a semi trailer. We are heartbroken to have lost one of her children (aged 16) whilst the 10 year old has been lifted to Westmead Hospital in critical condition, fighting for her life with brain injuries, a damaged pelvis and broken leg. … This was supposed to be a road trip of a life time with them going to concerts in both Melbourne and Sydney.”

So devastating. In an update on Saturday, Karleigh said Peter and the older sister of Mieka and Freya have been by the 10-year-old’s bedside over the past few days. Their mom also has been reunited with the family.

At this time, police are investigating the cause of the accident. TMZ reports no one has been arrested and charged. Our hearts go out to the victim’s families.

