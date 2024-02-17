Travis Kelce Donates $100k To Kids Injured In Kansas City Shooting

Travis Kelce is following in his girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s footsteps to help out victims of the Kansas City parade shooting.

On Friday, the internet was still bashing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end for, they felt, not doing enough after the tragic shooting at the Super Bowl celebrations in Missouri. And they were still tearing him and his teammate Patrick Mahomes to shreds for continuing to party after the incident. At the time, a source told ET:

“Travis is trying to process everything that has happened, as is everyone in the Chiefs community. He is actively trying to find out specifically what the victims’ needs are, and where he can help the most. He wants to ensure that the impacted families get what they need during this difficult time.”

And it looks like this was sincere!

Related: Taylor Greeted In Melbourne By Travis Valentine’s Day Gifts

On Friday afternoon, the 34-year-old’s charity 87 & Running made a big donation to two little girls who were injured in the mayhem. Via two $50,000 donations — just like the ones Tay made to the family of the DJ who was sadly murdered at the event — Trav gave $100,000 to the family of the two girls, shooting their total donations over their goal by nearly $77,000.

You can see the campaign for yourself HERE.

Despite the charitable moves of Travis and Patrick coming AFTER they were blasted, it’s no doubt these families need and appreciate the support they’re receiving. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via CBS Sports/YouTube/GoFundMe]