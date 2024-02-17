Jessica Simpson Went On Valentine’s Day Date With Husband Eric Johnson Amid Split Rumors!

Are Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, still going strong?

There have been rumors the couple broke circulating when fans noticed Jessica has posted several photos on Instagram in which she is not wearing her wedding ring. What added fuel to the breakup rumor fire? She did not even post a tribute for her hubby on Valentine’s Day! In fact, the former reality star hasn’t posted any pictures of Eric since September of last year!

These details seem to point to Jessica and Eric heading for splitsville. However, there might be some hope for those who still ship the pair together! It turns out they were spotted on a romantic date for the holiday this week!

According to TMZ on Friday, Jessica and Eric went out to dinner at the Ivy At The Shore restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses told the outlet they had a table just for the two of them. And get this, they reportedly did not detect any signs of there being trouble in paradise between the duo! The outlet noted their insiders said they even looked happy and “totally normal” — despite the breakup buzz surrounding them! Phew! That is a good sign.

So were the 43-year-old singer’s fans just jumping to conclusions? As we’ve mentioned before, there is a chance Jessica simply could have needed her ring resized, repaired, or cleaned. Or is there really something amiss between the twosome as fans have speculated and trying to keep up appearances by going on a date night together? Hmm.

At this time, neither Jessica nor Eric have addressed the breakup rumors. What do you think is going on, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

