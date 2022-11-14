Multiple University Of Idaho Students Found Dead Near Campus In What Authorities Believe To Be A Homicide

Four young college students were found dead Sunday in Idaho.

The Moscow Police Department was dispatched to a residence on King Road near the University of Idaho campus Sunday just before noon after receiving a call regarding an unconscious person. When they entered the premises, which was a house that had been converted into apartments, according to Police Captain Tyson Berrett via Idaho 6 News, they discovered the bodies of the four students: 20-year-old Ethan Chapin from Conway, Washington, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle from Avondale, Arizona, 21-year-old Madison Mogen from Coeur d’Alene, and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves from Rathdrum.

Related: Iowa Teens Accused Of Beating Spanish Teach To Death Over Bad Grades

Investigators immediately began treating the situation as a homicide, with the official University of Idaho Twitter account warning students to avoid the area:

“Moscow PD is investigating a homicide on King Rd. near campus. Suspect is not known at this time. Stay away from the area and shelter in place.”

VANDAL ALERT. Moscow PD is investigating a homicide on King Rd. near campus. Suspect is not known at this time. Stay away from the area and shelter in place. — University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 13, 2022

The police department later expressed their condolences in a press release:

“The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends, and the Moscow Community.”

They added:

“Please respect the privacy of the victims’ family, friends, and loved ones as the Moscow Police Department investigates this tragic event.”

The university later lifted the shelter in place order, explaining:

“Moscow police continues to investigate the death of four people near campus. They indicate there is no ongoing threat. More information will be available soon via email.”

VANDAL ALERT: Moscow police continues to investigate the death of four people near campus. They indicate there is no ongoing threat. More information will be available soon via email. — University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 14, 2022

What a horrific situation. We can’t imagine what these families must be going through. As a small gesture of recognition, the university informed students late Sunday night:

“Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are cancelled Monday, Nov. 14. All campuses remain open.”

Related: Missing California Mom Found Dead In Desert — Ex-Husband Charged With Murder

They added in their mass email:

“An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind. As Vandals, we must come together and life each other up. If you are worried about a student or employee and are unsure of what to do, please file a VandalCare report. More details will be released as they become available. If you have any information about this crime, call Moscow police at 208-882-2677. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our students as the Vandal Family mourns their loss.”

See the full message (below):

U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. pic.twitter.com/wiuOmST6d1 — University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 14, 2022

The investigation is currently ongoing. What an unbelievable tragedy. Our hearts go out to the families involved. Rest in peace to four young students.

[Images via KREM 2 News/YouTube]