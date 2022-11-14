Christina Applegate Gives Emotional Speech At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Amid MS Battle

Dreams really do come true!

On Monday, Christina Applegate checked a major wish off her bucket list when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! During the emotional ceremony, which served as the actress’s first public appearance since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, she opened up about her lengthy career, thanked her inner circle for standing by her side no matter what, and even made reference to her health challenges.

While wearing an all-black getup without shoes and relying on a walking stick or chair throughout much of the ceremony, Christina looked truly stunning as she reveled in the celebratory moment. She was joined by Married With Children‘s Katey Sagal and David Faustino, Selma Blair (who is also battling MS), and Dead to Me‘s Linda Cardellini.

Before Christina took the stage, Katey was one friend who paid tribute to the star’s success, saying of her former TV daughter:

“I’ve seen you the high highs of love and enormous success, coupled with extreme challenges. But you came in with those shoulders and you bear the weight, and you bend and you don’t break. And your humility and reverence allows all of us to bend with you. I continue to love you, to laugh with you and to learn for you… I love the fact to this day that you still call me ‘Mommy.'”

Cute!! After November 14 was officially declared “Christina Applegate Day” in Hollywood, the 50-year-old delivered an empowering speech of her own. While bringing up Katey Sagal with her for moral and physical support, she joked:

“So Katey to, like, steal the thunder. I’m kidding! I love you.”

Hah! She then opened up about a vivid memory of when she was a young girl and first learned about the stars, saying:

“I’ve had a really interesting life, but the life started as a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street at that very theater. And looking at these things [the stars] and going, ‘Who are these people? What are these things? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one. I effing want one.’ And I was five years old. So this day means more to me than you can possibly imagine.”

While she never directly discussed her MS, she did refer to her new reality. At one point she revealed she “can’t stand for too long” while another time she quipped:

“Oh, by the way, I have a disease.”

The Vacation alum continued:

“Did you not notice? I’m not wearing shoes! Anywho, you’re supposed to laugh at that.”

Shoes aside, she looked AMAZING!! And she seemed to be in such good spirits as she enjoyed the event.

The Sweetest Thing star went on to thank her family and friends who came to support her. She gushed:

“I don’t say that I have friends, I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life and without them I don’t know what I would do.”

Getting choked up, she gave a special shout-out to her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, 11, whom she shares with her husband, Martyn LeNoble, adding:

“And lastly, the most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this.”

Aww!! We’re sure her health battle has been tough for the whole family, so it must mean so much to have her daughter’s support — both at home and during big events like this! To hear much more about the honor, watch the ceremony (below)!

So well deserved!!! Congrats, Christina!!

