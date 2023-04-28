‘Little Hero’ 7th Grader Saves Bus Full Of Students After Driver ‘Lost Consciousness’ At The Wheel! WATCH!

A seventh grade student is being dubbed a hero after thinking quickly to save his school bus from disaster.

Wednesday, Dillon Reeves boarded his school bus thinking it would be a normal drive home, much like the rest of the Warren, Michigan students who filled the 66-seater. However, after the driver reported feeling “dizzy,” it was up to the Lois E. Carter Middle School student to take the wheel and save the day.

In a Facebook statement the same afternoon, Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert D. Livernois shared:

“During the transport of students home from Carter Middle School after school today, one of our bus drivers became lightheaded and lost consciousness while the bus was traveling on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road. A quick-thinking 7th-grade male student saw the driver in distress, stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop without incident.”

“The Warren Police and Fire Departments responded very quickly, tended to the driver, and the students were safely loaded onto a different bus to make their way home. The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today, and I could not be prouder of his efforts.”

In video footage of the incident, you can see the driver begin to suspect she wasn’t feeling well as she fanned her face with her baseball cap, before radioing in:

“I’m feeling really dizzy and I have to pull over.”

Moments later, she lost consciousness and according to Livernois in a press conference, did not make it to where she intended to pull over. He noted the bus began to “veer into oncoming traffic” when Dillon sprung to the rescue from five rows of seats back, and “brought the bus to a stop in the middle of the road.” The Superintendent added:

“He had the wherewithal to push it [the brake] slowly, likely in anticipation that the bus was full of passengers.”

Dillon can be heard directing his screaming peers, “Someone call 911, now! Someone should call 911. I don’t care! Someone call 911!”

See footage (below):

A Michigan school district has released school bus video showing 7th grader Dillon Reeves taking the wheel and helping to stop the bus after the driver had a medical emergency. “I could not be prouder of his efforts," said the district superintendent. https://t.co/KcmFixIF2h pic.twitter.com/BFsCViEpa4 — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2023

Alongside Dillon in the press conference were his proud parents Steve and Ireta Reeves. Steve called his son a “little hero,” explaining:

“This is overwhelming for all of us.”

Ireta added:

“To do something like this, fills my heart, makes my heart skip a beat, to even watch that video again. I’m just … I can’t even express the proudness. I’m extremely proud of him.”

Steve noted that he had been teaching his son how to operate a vehicle for years:

“He’s been on my lap driving country roads, pulling in driveways since about 4 years old. Driving side by side with me in the passenger seat about 9, driving golf carts. He’s a good driver. He could probably drive one of the cars out of here and be OK. He’s very attentive to his surroundings.”

You really can just hear the pride in his words. Ireta added:

“I asked him, ‘Dillion how did you know what to do?’ ‘How did you know how to drive that bus?’ He said, ‘I watch her do it every day,’ so he pays close attention to everybody.”

Absolutely incredible. Watch the full press conference (below):

A day after the scary event, Livernois confirmed no one was hurt and no damage was sustained to the vehicle, but the driver remains in the hospital. Dillon is set to be officially recognized by the school board at some point in the future.

What a wild ride! All those students and the bus driver should be grateful Dillon was aboard the bus!

