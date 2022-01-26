90 Day Fiancé Star Fired After Racist Social Media Posts Resurface!

Alina Kozhevnikova has been cut from 90 Day Fiancé after some racist posts resurfaced online!

TLC revealed in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday that the new cast member would no longer be a part of the popular franchise due to the racism scandal, saying:

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements. She will not appear on the upcoming ‘Tell All,’ any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on ‘Before the 90 Days.’ TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Kozhevnikova, who stars on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alongside partner Caleb Greenwood, recently faced backlash over some old posts on social media dating back to 2014, which made fun of different races and religions.

In one post from 2014 that was screenshot by a Twitter user, the reality star used the N-word eight times while talking about a party she was invited to in Russia. In another, Kozhevnikova shared a picture of herself wearing a bandana with drawn-on eyebrows and a beard along with the caption using the N-word again and writing about “gold diggin’” and being a “gangsta.” She was also seen wearing a traditional Indian garment, saying in the caption:

“Got married today! Became a 134th wife!”

Then, the television personality seemingly referred to Hugh Grant’s ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong in a 2015 post about him, saying that since “his wife is Asian,” the actor’s “kids would be kinda Asian.”

Related: Real Housewives Star Jennie Nguyen Fired Over ‘Disgusting’ Anti-BLM Post

Before her firing was announced, Kozhevnikova defended herself on Instagram Monday, stating:

“Despite what’s being said about me, my friends, family and those who met me in person know who I really am & who I am not. And I know it too [sic] the answers are coming.”

According to a screengrab from a fan account, she previously took to her IG Story back on January 14 and apologized for the disgusting posts, writing:

“I’m sure some of you have seen the screenshot [sic] of one of my past posts. I sincerely want to apologize to those whose feelings have been hurt. I never intended to offend anyone. I am and always will be against any form of discrimination.”

Kozhevnikova then claimed she was ignorant to some of the “nuances” of the English language:

“My English is okay, but I am Russian and there’s still a lot of nuances that you learn over time. I saw a lot of people on social media using [the N-word], so I thought it was like ‘bro’ or ‘fella’, but I was wrong. Again, my deepest apologies to those who were hurt by my words.”

Seriously? Is she really trying to make us believe that she didn’t understand the offensive meaning behind that racial slur?

Meanwhile, Greenwood addressed the scandal on his Insta Story on Tuesday, saying:

“For everyone asking about the recent buzz. Let’s keep watching and see what happens.”

Alina has yet to speak out on the firing at this time. What do you make of this controversy, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via 90 Day Fiancé/YouTube]