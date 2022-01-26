Paris Hilton's Mother Says Carter Reum 'Offended' Her During Wedding Planning!

Oh, no! Kathy Hilton has a bone to pick with her daughter Paris Hilton’s husband Carter Reum!

The mother-daughter duo appeared on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During a “life coach” segment in which they answered fan questions about relationships, jobs, and more, the 62-year-old took it upon herself to throw a public jab at Carter — who she calls “the octopus.” OMG!

The question proposed was about whether someone should quit their job and travel even if they’re afraid of finding work once they return. A pretty normal worry… but Kathy just knew it must have come from Carter, though her daughter was unconvinced. To make matters less confusing, Paris revealed that her momma calls her hubby “the octopus” and a “groomzilla” ever since they butted heads during wedding preparations.

Kathy quipped:

“Because he’s got his mitts into everything.”

Clearly annoyed by how active her son-in-law was in the process, she continued:

“She goes, ‘Mommy, he means well.’ But he was offending me. He was calling the cake place. He was calling the band. He was calling the party planner, the hotels, everything. I said, ‘This is not normal.’ He even picked out the invitation and the save-the-date cards.”

Coming to her beau’s defense, the 40-year-old explained:

“He’s just very responsible, very organized, and we’re not.”

LOLz! Paris’ nuptials were captured in a Peacock original series titled Paris In Love, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her journey to walking down the aisle. And yes, that included insight into this family drama!

At one point in the reality show, Carter was spotted calling the Beverly Hills Hotel and asking to speak with their wedding planner, something that only escalated tension because Kathy felt he should let her handle the planning. She complained:

“I’m the final call — whoever writes the check. I mean, do you know what I’m saying? This is like, my wedding too. How do you think it makes me look and feel when the son-in-law-to-be has already called over there?”

The Simple Life alum was definitely sticking by her lover’s side, disagreeing in a confessional:

“I love my mom, but I don’t know how she’s got it in her mind that my wedding is her wedding. I don’t want to be mean and hurt her feelings, but like, I’m the bride, you’re the mother of the bride.”

The venture capitalist agreed, adding:

“Well, the thing is, I’m happy to stay in my lane. We just need you and your mom to get into a vehicle and start moving in your lane. And that lane seems like there’s a car accident and no cars are getting through. I’ll tap her in, tell her Carter will stay in his lane. I just need someone else to go in the lane to start doing stuff.”

HAH! Who would have thought the businessman would have been a groomzilla??

Despite the fashion designer pocking fun at her new relative, things have been going super well between the newlyweds. On Friday, the reality star posted a clip of her and her hubby on Instagram, musing:

“Current Mood: Likes staying at home and happily in love. I totally get it now.”

Aww! Even Kathy seems to be getting on board, she told Entertainment Tonight the day of the wedding in November:

“He is so kind. He treats her like a lady. He’s just wonderful. He’s upbeat… His family’s wonderful… We’re a very big, happy family.”

Happy, but maybe still holding a little grudge! Check out the hilarious late-night moment (below)!

Reactions??

[Image via Peacock/YouTube]