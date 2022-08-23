90 Day Fiancé’s Yve Arellano Charged With Domestic Violence -- DAYS Before Husband Admits To Cheating

90 Day Fiancé’s Yve Arellano has been charged with domestic violence amid husband Mohamed Abdelhamed’s cheating scandal.

At the end of July, Mohamed found himself in an alleged cheating situation. He was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a woman online shortly after he finally married Yve. According to legal documents, his bride was charged with domestic battery on August 15. She was charged with one count of assault and one count of battery against a household member.

In a statement to Page Six, though, the 48-year-old’s rep is claiming the domestic abuse allegations have been “falsified” by her husband. Even more shocking — he claims Abdelhamed and the woman he was cheating with have been “discussing his options” since the very beginning:

“The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed. Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning.”

The rep continued on to say this is just a “ploy” to keep the 28-year-old from having to leave the US — and even claims Arellano was never arrested!

“They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohammed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions. The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the US. Yve was not arrested on 8/15 or any other day. Yve has never been abusive toward Mohamed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward.”

And that’s not all — Mohamed completely admitted to cheating in Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé. He said he met someone online who he thought was “just a friend” but they turned out to be more. In the episode, the reality star said of her husband’s cheating:

“You know, it’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening. He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activities that a married man should not be engaging in.”

Yikes! We obviously don’t know what happened, but the bitterness between them doesn’t give the situation a good look…

It’s unclear what exactly is going on between the couple, but it appears they might not be together anymore. The Egypt native hinted in his Instagram stories on Monday he was trying to end the relationship with “respect” all along:

“A lot of people asking, why I’m not saying my part of the story, that’s because I was trying my best to end my relationship with respect, that’s all.”

Yve posted her own story seemingly in response, thanking others for “sharing their stories of infidelity” and seemingly clapping back at her possible ex for not committing:

“Thank you ladies for sharing your stories of infidelity, heartaches, & pain. Obviously, we are not alone. Why commitment for some isn’t a commitment. There’s lots of healing that needs to happen in this world on so many levels. If you don’t want to be exclusive just say so, so people can make their own informed decisions…”

According to In Touch, the TLC star is scheduled for a bond arraignment hearing on the domestic battery allegations on September 6. We truly wish the best to her 12-year-old son Tharan during all of this. Hopefully the spouses can work this out civilly in court soon.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, help can be found by calling 800-799-7233 or texting START to 88788. Additional resources can be found at https://www.thehotline.org/.

