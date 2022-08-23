The Latest Hulu Season Two Trailer For The Kardashians Just Dropped -- And It's Got MAJOR Attitude!

How much can you really say to the world in 15 seconds?! If you’re Kim Kardashian and her famous family, the answer is A LOT!!!

The season two trailer of Hulu‘s streaming hit series The Kardashians just premiered on YouTube on Monday, and it shows off a TON of attitude despite being a relatively short clip!

Kim herself opens up the 15-second tease with an important message in an attempt to clear the air about, well, her life. Looking straight at the camera (and the family’s millions of fans beyond it!), the SKIMS mogul warns:

“I’ve always wanted people to see who I really am.”

Oh?! Is that so?? Some 41 years on this earth — and nearly half of ’em on reality TV at this point — and we still don’t know who you are?! Well tell us, then, Kimberly!!

After a jump-cut, Kim’s 26-year-old sister Kendall Jenner chimes in with another cryptic comment about the family’s fame and public-facing fortune. For the supermodel, she takes aim at her clan’s (incorrect?!) reputation:

“The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family, there’s just no changing it.”

Damn!!!

After a montage of moments from the forthcoming season, there’s one more cryptic comment at the end of the clip. And naturally, it comes from the queen of cryptic comments herself: Khloé Kardashian!

We don’t yet know why she pops this commentary to Kim, but in one shot, the 38-year-old Revenge Body host can be heard saying to her big sis:

“We’re built for this.”

Oooh! So many questions! (And they totally were, Khloé is right!)

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!!

Yeah, we already couldn’t wait for late September when the season premieres. Now we REALLY can’t wait!

Of course, this follows a previous season two trailer that was revealed to the world just last month. In that quick trailer clip, family matriarch Kris Jenner reveals that she’s secretly been battling an unknown medical condition.

In a shot of the 66-year-old momager lying in a hospital bed, Kris can be seen saying:

“I can’t tell my kids I’m scared. They have enough problems. They don’t need to worry about Mom.”

Khloé was rightfully very concerned, telling her mom:

“I don’t know what’s happening with you.”

Through the tough shots of Kris dealing with health problems in that first teaser, Kim promised to keep those closest to her as her top priority:

“No matter how crazy things are, we’re always going to be family.”

They always have — and they always will be!

Will U guys be watching The Kardashians returns to Hulu on September 22?! Sound OFF with your take on this new trailer down in the comments (below)…

