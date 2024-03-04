90210 Love Scenes WRECKED Brian Austin Green & Tiffani Amber Thiessen’s Relationship!

Brian Austin Green couldn’t handle seeing his GF love up on other dudes on TV. Even though, you know… it’s his job, too!

On Monday’s episode of the Let’s Be Clear podcast, Shannen Doherty’s old Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star stopped by for a nostalgic show. He also dished some raw deets about the time his then-girlfriend joined the show… and how it destroyed their relationship!

Brian and Tiffani Amber Thiessen first started dating in 1992, when she was still on Saved by the Bell. But fans will know that after sequel series Saved By The Bell: The College Years wrapped, Tiffani joined her BF on his show… But on the soapy drama, she was tasked with romancing a guy or two — which didn’t sit well with her real-life boyfriend. Brian dished:

“I was incredibly jealous every time she would f**king have to work with anybody else because we’d already been doing the show for four years. Like this is my family.”

Tiffani became a cast member of 90210 for seasons five through 10, but before that, Brian had introduced her as his girlfriend to the cast:

“I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then.”

But when she was brought on, things changed big time:

“Then all of a sudden she’s doing sex scenes and s**t with people that were like my family and my brothers. It was strange. I remember I was really just f**king jealous and boisterous.”

Oof, yeah, with all those young hormones raging, we’re sure that’d be hard to watch. The two eventually ended up splitting in 1995. Sad. But three decades have now passed, and Brian now looks at things through a much more mature lens:

“Looking back on it, I can’t imagine what that was like for her. I can’t imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f**king boyfriend — who she lives with by the way — freaking out the way that I was.”

Luckily, it seems like the two have since buried the hatchet. Back in 2015, Tiffani told Meredith Vieira in 2015, per E! News that she and Brian “are still very close and good friends.”

