911 Caller Claims 'The Devil' Is Attacking Her -- Police Arrive To Find Her Child Decapitated

This is an absolutely chilling story.

Missouri resident Tasha Haefs has been charged with the murder of her own six-year-old son after police discovered the child’s decapitated body in her home on Tuesday. Authorities responded to a 911 caller from an unidentified woman at Haefs’ address who claimed that “the devil was trying to attack her,” according to the local FOX affiliate.

Per Fox 4, when police arrived on the scene they “heard a woman singing loudly who refused to answer the door. The louder they knocked, the louder she sang.”

A criminal complaint obtained by People read:

“Officers while attempting to make contact with the female occupant observed what appeared to be the severed head of a deceased person near the threshold of the residence. Officers fearing for the safety of any children remaining inside the residence forced entry under exigent circumstances and took the female occupant into custody without incident.”

Fox 4 reported that “there were three children known to live in the house,” whom the criminal complaint indicated hadn’t been seen by neighbors “for a few days.” Authorities found no other children when they entered the home, but “located the decapitated body of a young child near the front door of the residence.” A deceased dog was also found, according to local news station KSHB-TV.

The complaint also revealed:

“The female suspect had apparent blood on her person and two knives with apparent blood on them were observed in plain view throughout the residence.”

Per Fox 4, Haefs had “several cuts and scratches on both of her hands” as well as “a cut and a puncture wound to her right thigh.” A “blood-stained screwdriver” was also recovered from the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The complaint stated:

“Haefs admitted to killing the victim in the bathtub and decapitating the victim.”

It’s still unclear where the other children are.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas posted a statement on the murder to Twitter on Wednesday, writing:

“We don’t yet know why an elementary school aged child was killed this morning, but we understand the pain a family, school, and community are facing. May we see that the assailants are swiftly brought to justice and may we resolve to avoid more preventable tragedies like this.”

This is a truly unimaginable, disturbing tragedy. Our hearts break for this young victim. We will be keeping him in our thoughts.

