We took our 8 year old to see A Quiet Place Part II – cuz we love scary movies! But, seeing as he hadn’t seen the first film, we watch that one too and review both! Since his sisters couldn’t join us at the theater, we gave Mia and Mayte a present each! So a great time was had by ALL!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!