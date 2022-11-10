Aaron Carter & Brother Nick Never Had A Talk About Ending Their Feud

Aaron and Nick Carter actually never got the chance to speak with each other to bury the hatchet once and for all before the 34-year-old’s sudden death? Oh no…

The pair had a complicated and rocky relationship over the years. However, a rep for Aaron shared this week that he and the Backstreet Boys member had managed to make “amends,” saying:

“Aaron was happy about this because he loved his brother. He looked up to Nick in so many ways. They were trying to make everything good again. He was on the path to making amends with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick.”

Amazing to hear. However…

While the two brothers’ relationship seemed to be improving after years of turmoil, it turns out they never got the chance to have a one-on-one conversation to get true closure before Aaron was found dead in his California home on Saturday. Family sources told TMZ on Thursday that in the months before his passing, the I Want Candy singer’s estranged twin sister Angel Carter reached out to Aaron to say she and Nick loved him and wanted to see him get healthy.

This olive branch apparently helped the That’s How I Beat Shaq rapper to feel he had support from his siblings — but more than that, he believed he and Nick were back on good terms after receiving Angel’s message. Another insider also noted things seemed better between the family members since Aaron, Angel, and Nick’s communication had been more amicable compared to their explosive confrontations in the past.

As you may recall, the drama between the brothers first spilled into the public eye when they got into a physical altercation during their reality series House of Carters. Years later, things escalated once again when Aaron re-shared a video from that fight on social media. Both Angel and Nick then obtained restraining orders in 2019 after claiming Aaron threatened to harm them or their family. Nick said at the time:

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

While Aaron first denied their accusations, he later apologized to Nick for “lashing out” at his siblings. The brothers then reunited in 2019 after Aaron was hospitalized. However, things still remained tense between them for a while — until recently.

But learning they never got the opportunity to fully mend the fences is just heartbreaking…

[Image via Aaron Carter/Instagram, Nick Carter/Instagram]