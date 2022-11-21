Aaron Carter's Beloved Pup Zelda Rehomed After Being Traumatized By Witnessing His Death

Aaron Carter’s untimely death left many with a giant hole in their hearts.

Following the former child star’s tragic November 5 death, eyes have been firmly focused on his fiancée Melanie Martin, their child together, and of course his siblings, including the equally famous Nick Carter. However, there’s one mourner no one has really been talking about, and she lost everything: we’re talking about Aaron’s beloved German Shepherd Zelda.

TMZ reported that the three-and-a-half-year-old pooch was in the bathroom with the late singer at the time of his death, and appeared to be scared and in shock upon discovery. SO sad, that poor little baby! Faithfully by her human’s side until his very last moment…

Related: Aaron’s Manager Gives Insight Into His Final Days

However, things are beginning to brighten for the canine pal, as she’s been rehomed. Melanie’s sister Jennifer Martin and her fiancé Max have taken her in.

Yay! We’re so happy she gets to stay within the fam!

The couple told the outlet in a post published early Sunday morning that Melanie was already going through quite a bit following the devastating news, so they felt that taking in Zelda was just the right thing to do to help alleviate some of her pressure. As we previously reported, the widow opened up to People days after Aaron’s death, detailing her state at the time:

“My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him. He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn’t help him in the way I felt he needed it. I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son. I’m devastated.”

The couple brought Zelda home one day after Aaron’s death, and according to them, the good girl has been doing a lot better since. They’ve been posting update videos on their TikTok page titled, Life of Bella and Zelda, with captions like:

“One day at a time” “Zelda is slowly playing more and her personality is coming out more and more”

Ch-ch-check ’em out (below):

Awww, so great to see her happy!

Related: Aaron’s Heartbreaking Last Words To His Friend

The couple told the outlet they have no plans to fix Zelda as they don’t want to affect her temperament, but don’t want any more puppies, as she’s already had two litters.

Aaron also had one other dog named Karma, who according to TMZ, was not as traumatized by the incident. Thank goodness! Karma has also been rehomed, this time to one of Jennifer’s coworkers. It’s sad they don’t get to live together anymore, but we’re sure there will be plenty of doggy play dates. What are your reactions to the news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Aaron Carter/Twitter & MEGA/WENN]