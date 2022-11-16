Aaron Carter's Remains Cremated After Autopsy -- But Cause Of Death Remains Under Investigation

Aaron Carter was cremated this week. That’s according to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the former child star’s death certificate on Wednesday morning.

Per the outlet, Aaron’s final resting place still has yet to be determined. His ashes are currently being held by his twin sister, Angel — with whom he’d made peace shortly before he died earlier this month. Apparently the family is still deciding on “what to do with them to honor Aaron” following his all-too-short life.

Related: Aaron Reportedly Died Without A Will — Here’s What Will Happen To His Estate

The doc doesn’t reveal much else of note regarding the Aaron’s Party singer’s final hours. It appears his mother, Jane, was the first person informed of his passing. TMZ notes she is mentioned as the “informant” on the death certificate.

But beyond that, authorities are still investigating the tragedy. Officially, Aaron’s cause of death is still listed as “deferred” on the document. That’s how a coroner lists a death when the cause has yet to be determined. Toxicology tests take some time, so it may be a while before we know for sure what happened to the That’s How I Beat Shaq rapper.

As we’ve been reporting, the 34-year-old was found dead in his bathtub in his Lancaster, California home early this month. Cops reportedly also found canisters of compressed air and prescription pills nearby. Sadly, Aaron struggled with substance abuse issues over much of his adult life.

We continue to send our love to his family as they grieve. It’s a tough, heartbreaking situation.

R.I.P.

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]