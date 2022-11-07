Aaron Carter Opened Up About Sobriety & Family In Final Interview Given Just Days Before Death

Aaron Carter spoke optimistically about his life and well-being just days before his shocking death.

As we’ve been reporting, the 34-year-old died this weekend at his home in Lancaster, California. He was just 34 years old at the time of his death. In the days since the news first broke, loved ones and fans alike have shared their shock at Carter’s untimely departure. By Monday morning, old interview clips of the late singer were resurfacing. In one now-chilling 2017 clip from the daytime TV show The Doctors, Aaron revealed his biggest fears about death following his struggles with addiction and substance abuse.

Now, another interview Carter gave just days before he died is seeing a renewed focus. Last Wednesday, Aaron appeared on the No Jumper podcast. He sat down in studio with host Adam22 to talk about his life and career. The Aaron’s Party singer also used the hour-long chat to discuss drug use, mental health, and more.

At the start of the convo, Aaron explained that he’d “just hit five years clean” from drugs. Aaron said he was “Cali sober,” meaning he used weed but was otherwise abstinent from drugs. He also balked when the host asked if he smoked a considerable amount of weed:

“I don’t smoke that much weed. I really believe in the Cali sober method. It helped me. So I actually just hit five years clean.”

The former child star quickly referenced to Adam22 that he was in an outpatient treatment program, too, though he did not elaborate on that. And while Aaron admitted to using prescription medication, he said his use was legal and above-board:

“I take my medicine legally. I take Xanax. I take everything legally.”

As we touched on in earlier reporting, Carter had talked about his addiction to Xanax and how “there’s no happy ending” with it.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer opened up about his family life, having been romantically linked to Melanie Martin. The two got engaged in the summer of 2020, and later welcomed son Prince in late November 2021. In recent months, they had been in a tumultuous cycle of publicly-visible fights and reconciliations. Still, Aaron made it sound like he was trying hard to get back on good terms permanently with his partner:

“[I’m] taking care of my mental health, working on my relationship.”

He added more about the difficult cycle social media users saw of him and Melanie, and revealed how he had apparently learned his lesson with some of the fights:

“We had some turmoil. We did things, we said things that weren’t true, just like retaliating after each other in the media. We both learned a valuable lesson, at least I did. I learned that that’s not what you do. You don’t do that.”

Aaron did not speak much about his son in the chat. He did note that the boy is “going to be one year on November 22nd,” but otherwise shied away from going deep on parenting and fatherhood. Heartbreaking that he won’t be there. Instead, he used the podcast to discuss his rap career and forthcoming releases.

You can watch the full interaction (below):

Sadly, just days after the interview went live, Aaron was dead.

Understandably, fans are still shocked by this tragic turn of events. We continue to send our condolences to Aaron’s family, friends, and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time.

