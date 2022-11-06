Hilary Duff Pays Tribute To Ex Aaron Carter Following His Death: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'

Many celebs are paying tribute to Aaron Carter.

As you’ve most likely heard by now, the 34-year-old singer passed away on Saturday. Aaron, who struggled with substance abuse issues and his mental health over the years, was reportedly found unresponsive at his California home after a 911 call reporting a drowning in a bathtub. An official cause of death hasn’t been announced. Since the news of his death broke, many fans and loved ones have taken to social media to remember the I Want Candy artist – including former girlfriend Hilary Duff. She wrote on Instagram Saturday:

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

In case you didn’t know, Hilary and Aaron began dating in 2000 when they were both 13 years old and continued an on-and-off romance until calling it quits for good in 2003. During their time together, the House of Carter alum was also linked to Lindsay Lohan.

Hilary wasn’t the only star to honor Aaron. Other celebrities also took a moment to mourn his sudden loss, such as Paris Hilton who expressed on Twitter:

“Sad to hear about the news of @aaroncarter He was always kind to my family and I. He had a good heart. Gone way too soon. Sending my thoughts and condolences to his loved ones and family. RIP”

Melissa Joan Hart, who had Aaron as a guest star on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, offered her condolences to his loved ones, saying:

“Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace.”

One Tree Hill actor Tyler Hilton shared how “heartbreaking” the news was for him after knowing Aaron “for years”:

“No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter”

The New Kids On The Block account also penned on Twitter:

“We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”

We continue to send our love and condolences to Aaron’s friends and family during this hard time. Rest in peace…

