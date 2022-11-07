Aaron Carter Once Admitted Dying Young Was His 'Greatest Fear' In Resurfaced Interview

As Aaron Carter‘s loved ones and fans continue to grapple with his death, more is coming out from past interviews with the troubled performer.

During the last several years of his all-too-short life, the Aaron’s Party singer was a frequent guest on the television show The Doctors. His interviews with them focused on his physical and mental health, as well as his past addiction issues and family’s history of substance abuse. Now, one particular heartbreaking interview from 2017 has resurfaced.

In it, Carter sits down with Dr. Travis Stork on the popular daytime TV show. The duo discuss Aaron’s life, including his mental well-being and his sexuality. Through it all, fans in the audience deliver their support to the singer. But at one point, Carter candidly tells Dr. Stork about his greatest fear:

“Not being able to live as long as I can. That’s my greatest fear.”

His fear was grounded in his own lived experience, too. Carter’s older sister Leslie died of a drug overdose back in 2012 at just 25 years old. So, Aaron was thinking of her when reflecting on his own life in that 2017 clip. He told Dr. Stork about his worries of overdose and what it was like to deal with the aftermath of his sibling’s passing:

“I mean there’s always that worry, but there’s also the fact that I had to kiss my sister goodbye in the coffin. I had to kiss her right on her cheek and I kept kissing her. That was a scary thing.”

And he continued:

“My family knows — before I did the show ‘The Doctors’ — that I was taking Xanax and stuff like that. [But] I know that there is no happy ending to any of those medications.”

So chilling. You can see the full clip from 2017 (below):

Wow.

Obviously, what happened to Aaron this past weekend makes that old clip so much sadder. Sending love…

