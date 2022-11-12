Aaron Carter Tell-All Author Fights Back After Hilary Duff Criticism: 'He Had A Right To Tell His Story'

The Aaron Carter memoir controversy continues — and this time the ghostwriter the star was working with is putting in his two cents!

As you know, the former child star passed away Saturday, and while his cause of death is still unknown, several of his final works are being rushed to be released. Carter’s rep Taylor Helgeson of Big Umbrella Management blasted the decision in a statement to the New York Post on Thursday night:

“In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases, including an album titled Blacklisted, a single titled Lately, and now a book.”

An album, single, and a book? Oof.

Related: Taylor Dayne Opens Up About ‘Dark’ Battle With Colon Cancer

The book in question has caused a bit of an uproar in particular. Especially since it’s to be published on Tuesday — just 10 short days after the singer’s passing. The poor family hasn’t even had time to grieve yet! And the contents of the autobiography titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life — which was being written by Aaron himself and ghostwriter Andy Symonds — are just as controversial as the release date.

After an excerpt obtained by the Post revealed the I Want Candy singer claimed he lost his virginity to Hilary Duff on her 13th birthday, the actress slammed the “disgusting” soon-to-be-released publication, telling DailyMail.com it is an “uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

But Symonds is snapping back! He doesn’t agree with the Lizzie McGuire star or Carter’s rep! In fact, he told DailyMail.com on Friday he thinks the Aaron’s Party musician deserves to have his book published:

“Aaron Carter hired me to help him tell the world his story. That story, while tragically cut short, was filled with good and bad. His life was far from pretty, and understandably certain people in the public eye don’t want some of the stories Aaron tells in his book to come to light. That doesn’t make them any less true or newsworthy. Aaron had a right — as we all do — to tell his story. As a journalist, I am honored that he chose me to help him do that. In addition to being cathartic for him, Aaron hoped this book would help others struggling with addiction and mental illness. I hope and believe it will do that.”

Hmm… While it may be true we all have a right to speak our truth, the memoir wasn’t even finalized, right? Meaning… no final approval? Plus, it doesn’t sound like it was fact-checked either, seeing as how initial details don’t coincide with what Hilary and Aaron both stated about their relationships in previous interviews…

Unless something changes, the book is due to be available for purchase on November 15. Will U be reading it, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Aaron Carter/Instagram]