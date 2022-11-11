Aaron Carter's Rep Agrees With Hilary Duff -- They're Pissed About The Upcoming Book Too!

Hilary Duff isn’t the only one upset by the upcoming Aaron Carter memoir!

Just days after the pop star’s untimely death on Saturday, author Andy Symonds and publisher Ballast Books revealed they’d be releasing an autobiography titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life next week. The former child star and ghostwriter were reportedly working on the memoir for the last three years, but were unable to complete it before Aaron was found dead in his bathtub over the weekend. Despite the truly tragic situation, they believe the best thing to do is publish the tell-all… just 10 days after the I Want Candy singer’s death. As you can imagine, not everyone is so pleased with this decision.

On Thursday, after an excerpt obtained by the New York Post revealed Aaron claimed he lost his virginity to the Lizzie McGuire star on her 13th birthday, the actress slammed the “disgusting” soon-to-be-released publication, telling DailyMail.com it is an “uninformed, heartless, money grab.” And she’s not alone in this thinking.

The 7th Heaven alum’s manager Taylor Helgeson of Big Umbrella Management blasted the new book in a statement to the Post last night, arguing:

“In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases, including an album titled Blacklisted, a single titled Lately, and now a book.”

Whoa… So many people are apparently trying to profit off this harrowing time, and not with the consent of Carter’s inner circle either. The rep added:

“This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking. We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates.”

It is crazy timing. We mean, those closest to the late star have hardly had time to come to terms with his loss. The official cause of death hasn’t even been announced — though TMZ sources have claimed cans of compressed air and prescription pills were found in the celeb’s California bedroom and bathroom. Rushing to release these unfinished projects before the case is closed does seem disrespectful.

The forthcoming memoir is set to address Aaron’s drug use, his relationship with Michael Jackson (including an incident at the performer’s Neverland Ranch in 2003), as well as his complicated relationship with his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. In a press release about the project, the co-writer discussed his time with the Aaron’s Party artist, divulging:

“Aaron was a kind, gentle, talented soul not without his demons. He was so excited about telling his story, and I feel I owe it to him to release the parts we did complete.”

The My Father’s Son writer continued:

“Aaron was an open book during the writing process. It’s a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”

