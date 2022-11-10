Hilary Duff SLAMS Upcoming Aaron Carter Memoir That Claims She Lost Her Virginity To Star When She Was 'Maybe' 13

Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir is scheduled to be released next week, but it is already causing a lot of controversies.

If you haven’t heard, over the last three years, the pop star had been in the process of working with author Andy Symonds to pen a book chronicling his life. Sadly, he passed away on Saturday morning before the book was completed. Still, the book, now titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story Of An Incomplete Life, is set to hit shelves next week through publisher Ballast Books.

It will include stories from throughout Aaron’s life — including his rise to fame as a child star, insight into his complicated relationship with older brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, and even his relationships. And here’s where the main point of the drama is coming from.

In an excerpt obtained by the New York Post on Thursday, the book makes this shocking claim:

“Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in LA. I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th [September 28, 2000], but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out.”

Wow… This would have meant the I Want Candy singer was just 12. But, interestingly, Aaron’s talked about his relationship with Hilary before and he claimed they began dating on his 13th birthday, which was December 7, 2000. So, something’s not adding up.

As a reminder, the former couple began dating in 2000 and Aaron even made an appearance on Lizzie McGuire the following year. They officially split in 2003, though things were never smooth sailing. Elsewhere in the excerpt, the Aaron’s Party vocalist also talked about his relationship with Lindsay Lohan, who completed the threesome’s infamous love triangle at the time. He wrote:

“I was dating her [Hilary] for like a year-and-a-half, then I just got a little bored so I went and I started getting to know Lindsay [Lohan], dating Lindsay.”

Seeing as there already seems to be some inconsistencies or a lack of fact-checking, DailyMail.com reached out to Hilary Duff to get her take on the upcoming memoir. And let’s just say she did NOT hold back! The star said on Thursday:

“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.”

Hmm. She didn’t directly deny the book’s claims, but she does suggest not everything is as it seems! The 35-year-old went on to slam the publisher and co-author, adding:

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

Oof…

She’s not wrong. It’s so soon following his death to be publishing a book, especially if it hasn’t been properly fact-checked. Aaron was a hugely talented star who led a complicated life; he deserves to have his story told in the right way and at the right time.

Interestingly, Hilary’s latest comments bashing the memoir come after she already paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend. Over the weekend, the How I Met Your Father star took to Instagram to express her grief over the loss of the House Of Carters alum, writing:

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

It must be difficult to mourn his loss while also dealing with the looming release of this supposedly “uninformed” book. Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life will be available on November 15 — just ten days after the star’s tragic loss. Thoughts?!

